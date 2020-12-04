Left Menu
'You made my life special', Sonu Sood pens heartwarming wish on wife's birthday

Bollywood star Sonu Sood treated fans to an adorable picture of him with wife Sonali Sood and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:45 IST
Sonu Sood with wife Sonali Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sonu Sood treated fans to an adorable picture of him with wife Sonali Sood and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared an adorable picture with his wife. In the picture, the 'Dabangg' star is seen smilingly and posing with his beloved wife for the cameras. The duo is seen donning an elegant look.

To mark the occasion, the 'Singh is Kinng' star penned a beautiful note for his wife. "Many happy returns of the day Sonu. Thank you for always being my pillar of support," wrote Sonu.

"Today whatever we have achieved together was not possible without you. Our journey from Nagpur to Mumbai will always be the most special journey of my life," he added reminiscing the couple's journey together to the limelight. Celebrity followers including Sonal Chauhan and more than four lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving birthday wishes for the actor's wife.

Quite an active social media user, the 'Happy New Year' actor has been updating fans on his projects and activities by posting pictures and videos. He has helped several migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown by arranging foods and shelters for the people. Earlier, Penguin Random House India had announced that the 'Dabangg' actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab: Sonu Sood exhorts youth to cast votes without fear

