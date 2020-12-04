Akshay Kumar likely to shoot for 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya

Actor Akshay Kumar will be reportedly shooting for his next film 'Ram Setu' in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Ayodhya. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the superstar has asked for permission to shoot in the city for the film from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kumar had announced the film on November 14 and had also extended his Diwali greetings to everyone through the film. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and is being produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. (ANI)