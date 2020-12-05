Akshay Kumar is 'proud son-in-law' as Christopher Nolan pens heartfelt note for Dimple Kapadia
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday had a "proud son-in-law" moment as ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan penned down a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 13:05 IST
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday had a "proud son-in-law" moment as ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan penned down a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. The 'Inception' filmmaker had written the note on the eve of the release of his sci-fi film 'Tenet,' which also stars Kapadia.
"Dimple, What can I say? working with you has been a delight! watching you being Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hardwork and for lending your talent to 'Tenet,' Best Wishes," Nolan wrote in the hand-written greeting for the veteran Bollywood star. Sharing a picture of the handwritten note along with a picture of Nolan and Kapadia on his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar expressed his excitemment and spilled it in the caption of his post.
"Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release," the 53-year-old actor wrote. "Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma," he added.
Earlier on Thursday Nolan had sent out a recorded video message for Indian fans ahead of the release of 'Tenet,' in Indian film theatres. The action-packed film that had released earlier in other territories, was released in India on Friday. (ANI)
