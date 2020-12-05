Namit Das collaborates with rapper Slow Cheeta for track about crime against women
The track is produced by Shaan Music, composed and written by Slow CheetaAankhon Ka Tara, performed by the rapper along with Das, had its video released on Saturday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:39 IST
Actor-singer Namit Das has collaborated with rapper Slow Cheeta for the track "Aankhon Ka Tara". The track is produced by Shaan Music, composed and written by Slow Cheeta
"Aankhon Ka Tara", performed by the rapper along with Das, had its video released on Saturday. The actor, who also composed and sang "The Boatman Song" for Mira Nair's adaptation of "A Suitable Boy" , said the track is an answer to the "horrific incidents of crimes against women" in the country
"Huge props to Slow Cheeta for writing and composing the song so beautifully. 'Aankhon Ka Tara' is all heart and I dedicate it to all the women, who are trying their best to be heard. This song is a reminder of the power of music," the 36-year-old actor added. Das was recently seen on Netflix's "A Suitable Boy" and Sushmita Sen fronted crime-thriller "Arya" . He is currently awaiting the release of digital outing "Aafat-E-Ishq".
