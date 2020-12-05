Left Menu
'Bhoot Police' team heads to Mumbai for second shooting schedule

The makers of upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' featuring an ensemble star cast including Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, on Saturday announced the end of first shooting schedule in Dharamshala and will be heading to Mumbai for the second one.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:08 IST
'Bhoot Police' team heads to Mumbai for second shooting schedule
Picture shared by Taran Adarsh (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

He wrote, "FIRST SCHEDULE ENDS... Team #BhootPolice - shooting in #Dharamshala - have completed the first schedule..." He also announced that the second schedule of the film will be shot from December 15, in Mumbai.

"Second schedule from 15 Dec 2020 in #Mumbai... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez, #YamiGautam and #JaavedJaaferi... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani," added Adarsh. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur. (ANI)

