Matt Reeves, Steven Schneider to co-produce period horror film 'Switchboard'

"The Batman" director Matt Reeves and Steven Schneider, known for producing "Paranormal Activity" franchise, have partnered with Armaan Zorace of the newly formed production house Dark Hell to back "Switchboard". Billed as a period horror movie, "Switchboard" is penned by actor-turned-screenwriter Devon Graye, reported Deadline.

The spec script from Graye is set in the late 1940s and follows a young female switchboard operator who finds herself communicating with, and possibly targeted by, an active serial killer. As their conversation intensifies, she begins to question her safety, her sanity and, ultimately, her very reality. Reeves will produce with Rafi Crohn via their 6th & Idaho banner. Picture Films' Margot Hand and Joshua Thurston are also producing along with Schneider. Dark Hell, which intends to focus on horror and other genres, is co-financing the project and is attached to produce as well.

Graye, best known for portraying teenage Dexter in the popular TV series "Dexter", broke out with the 2016 Black List spec "Allison Adams", which was set up at Sony Pictures with Matt Tolmach producing. His thriller "I See You", starring Helen Hunt, premiered last year at SXSW and was picked up for release by Saban Films..