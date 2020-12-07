Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country

Updated: 07-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:02 IST
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country The 'Coolie,' actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on Twitter, posted a video of himself on the platform where he is seen paying his heartfelt tribute to the defence forces.

"Namaskaar this is Amitabh Bachchan. On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag day 2020, I send my greetings and my salutations," Bachchan said in the video. The veteran actor then invoked a quote about serving the country and continued expressing gratitude towards soldiers for safeguarding the country.

"'He loves his country best who strives to make it best.' We have not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans. The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one's country," he said. "It takes a great amount of courage and sacrifice to do what they do. There sacrifice and triumphs and large hearts change the course of our history. As a civilian, we owe an unpayable debt to all our military and armed forces and their families," he added.

The 'Deewar,' actor further in the video urged countrymen to "honour and be thankful," to the unselfish deeds of the armed forces. "The least we can do for our military men and women is to honour and be thankful for their unselfish deeds. On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day 2020, we honour with great pride the sacrifice of the defence forces who valiantly fight to safeguard our borders," the 78-year-old actor said.

"They treasure a higher intrinsic value received from the sense of accomplishment of serving our nation in the best manner known," he added. The 'Don,' actor ended the video with a quote on the glory of the soldiers.

"On this memorial day, I am reminded of a friend's quote - "Who kept the faith and fought the fight, the glory theirs, the duty ours. With utmost respect, I bow down to these stalwarts, Jai Hind," he said. Although December 7 is commemorated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' every year, this year Centre has announced that the whole month would be celebrated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to honour the sacrifices by armed forces in the line of duty. (ANI)

