A 50-year-old farmer, who was detained after a scuffle with his neighbour over a property dispute, died in police custody here on Monday. Citing the postmortem report, ASP Rural Siddharth Verma said the farmer died of heart attack.However, family members of Vidya Ram, a resident of Dariypur village, alleged that he was severely beaten up by police leading to his death.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:11 IST
Farmer dies in police custody in UP's Budaun
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 50-year-old farmer, who was detained after a scuffle with his neighbour over a property dispute, died in police custody here on Monday. Citing the postmortem report, ASP (Rural) Siddharth Verma said the farmer died of heart attack.

However, family members of Vidya Ram, a resident of Dariypur village, alleged that he was severely beaten up by police leading to his death. On Sunday night, Vidya Ram had a scuffle with his neighbours over a property dispute after which police brought both the factions to Mujariya police station, the ASP said.

Vidya Ram complained of chest pain in the police station and was rushed to Bilsi Community Health Centre. Later, he was referred to Budaun hospital, but he died on the way, Verma said. The family members of the deceased have also accused police of siding with the rival faction.

