'Kalyug' clocks 15 years, Kunal Kemmu says grateful for opportunity

Kemmu started his career as a child actor in the 1990s with films such as Raja Hindustani, Dushman, and Mahesh Bhatt-directed Zakhm and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.He made his debut as a lead actor with 2005s Kalyug, which also launched Smilie Suri, older sister of director Mohit Suri in Bollywood.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:10 IST
Kunal Kemmu-starrer ''Kalyug'' on Wednesday completed 15 years and the actor said he is grateful to the makers for giving him a chance to be a part of this ''beautiful'' film. Kemmu started his career as a child actor in the 1990s with films such as ''Raja Hindustani'', ''Dushman'', and Mahesh Bhatt-directed ''Zakhm'' and ''Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke''.

He made his debut as a lead actor with 2005's ''Kalyug'', which also launched Smilie Suri, older sister of director Mohit Suri in Bollywood. The movie was produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. Written and directed by Mohit Suri, the film follows a young man (Kemmu), who sets out to exact revenge upon the porn industry after his wife (Smilie Suri) commits suicide due to the footage of their first night getting released on internet. ''On this Day 15 years ago!! Thank you @mohit11481 @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshFilms for giving me this amazing opportunity and this beautiful Film. What songs and what a cast and most importantly what an experience this one was. #15yearsofkalyug,'' Kemmu wrote.

''Kalyug'' was lauded for its plotline and the soundtrack with memorable songs ''Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye'' and ''Aadat''. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amrita Singh, Ashutosh Rana and Deepal Shaw. Kemmu later starred in films like ''Traffic Signal'', ''Golmaal 3'' and ''Go Goa Gone''. The actor reunited with Mohit Suri for ''Malang'' which released earlier this year.

