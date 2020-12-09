Left Menu
Has Virgin River started filming for Season 3 without announcing its renewal?

09-12-2020
Netflix must have kept Virgin River Season 3 in its card, as fans are getting desperate to see what happened to Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson). Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

We still may be waiting for the renewal of Virgin River Season 3, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans have confronted many questions after the ending of story with multiple cliffhangers, which raise the biggest question of another season.

Netflix must have kept Virgin River Season 3 in its card, as fans are getting desperate to see what happened to Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson). Although Jack was alive, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovered he had been shot.

What's on Netflix website revealed that they had heard of Virgin River Season 3 back in July this year when they got a production listing that confirmed that the third season was not only in development but scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

What's on Netflix further claimed that the filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. The bigger evidence was when the two main cast members posted a video to say the new season was "releasing in 7 days".

The video (if actually filmed 7 days before the S2 release) shows them seemingly on set with each other but a big indication is that they perhaps forgot what season is actually releasing.

The website moves ahead to provide another evidence to claim that filming for Virgin River Season 3 already started. Filming for the series has been reported as early as September 2020. On September 7, 2020 a Twitter user by the name of Jen Eggleston stumbled on a production notice at Cleveland Dam. What's worth noting is that the notice actually lists 2019 on the day-to-day schedule although the actual days match up with 2020 dates.

However, we are yet to get the announcement and renewal updates for Virgin River Season 3. The returning cast in the third season includes Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Colin Lawrence.

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

