Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:10 IST
According to the creator Álex Pina, Money Heist aka La casa de papel is being remade in Korea. Image Credit: Facebook / Money Heist

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) may not have an official release date but fans are excited as they will get the series back in early 2021. The upcoming fifth season has unquestionably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

Netflix took to social media on July 31, 2020 to announce that Money Heist would end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Money Heist aficionados have a beautiful news this time. We knew that Money Heist Season 5 would mark end to the series. But that's not exactly true. According to Express, the globally-acclaimed show is being remade in Korea.

According to the creator Álex Pina, Money Heist aka La casa de papel is being remade in Korea. Accordingly, Netflix has confirmed this wouldn't be the end as the show is getting a new adaptation.

Álex Pina revealed in a statement the cause behind the decision to remake the series. He will serve as an executive producer on the new version.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audio-visual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," Álex Pina said.

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to portray the returning cast members such as Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

