TV actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

Video Jockey and popular Tamil TV star Chitra found dead in a hotel room in Nazrathpet here during the early hours on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:11 IST
TV actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room
Late VJ, actor Chitra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Video Jockey and popular Tamil TV star Chitra found dead in a hotel room in Nazrathpet here during the early hours on Wednesday. The Police have recovered her body which has been sent for autopsy and further investigation in the matter is underway. She was 29.

The late Tamil actor had checked into a hotel room earlier last night after a shoot. The receptionist of the hotel had alerted the Police of the case. Chitra has worked in several Tamil advertisements and has been an anchor in various shows. She rose to fame with her role in the popular Tamil TV show 'Pandian Stores.' (ANI)

