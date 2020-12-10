Left Menu
Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas' wraps shoot

Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas resumed shoot in Kolkata on November 23 and wrapped up on December 9 after filming for 43 days in the city, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms.Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghoshs 2012 thriller Kahaani, fronted by Vidya Balan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:06 IST
Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas' wraps shoot

The shooting on the crime thriller ''Bob Biswas'', starring Abhishek Bachchan in the title role, is complete, the makers announced on Thursday. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, the film went on floors in January but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the update on the microblogging site. ''It's a wrap on a very special film! #BobBiswas will you soon,'' the post read. Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, ''Bob Biswas'' resumed shoot in Kolkata on November 23 and wrapped up on December 9 after filming for 43 days in the city, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller ''Kahaani'', fronted by Vidya Balan. Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer. Also starring Chitrangda Singh, ''Bob Biswas'' is slated to be released mid next year.

Bachchan will next be seen in ''The Big Bull'', which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

