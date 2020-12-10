PM Modi greets Israel on Jewish festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people of Israel and Jews all over the world on the occasion of Jewish festival Hannukkah and extended them his best wishes. The Jewish festival is celebrated for eight days.Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people of Israel and Jews all over the world on the occasion of Jewish festival Hannukkah and extended them his best wishes. The Jewish festival is celebrated for eight days.
''Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people. @netanyahu @PresidentRuvi,'' Modi tweeted using the Hebrew greeting. PTI KR SRY
