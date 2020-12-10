Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cornell University faculty to mentor entrepreneurs in Maharashtra

Professors of Cornell University will mentor entrepreneurs from Maharashtra for the next three years as part of a tie-up between one of the most industrialised states and the New York-based varsity, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:06 IST
Cornell University faculty to mentor entrepreneurs in Maharashtra

Professors of Cornell University will mentor entrepreneurs from Maharashtra for the next three years as part of a tie-up between one of the most industrialised states and the New York-based varsity, officials said on Thursday. The Maharashtra government will invest Rs 7 crore in the programme, which will have 60 entrepreneurs being trained annually at the dedicated incubation centre, according to a statement.

The state government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US varsity for what is christened as the 'Cornell Maha 60' programme. ''This is a first-of-its-kind programme in India, where faculty from Cornell would hand-hold and mentor entrepreneurs/start-ups,'' Maharashtra Development Commissioner Harshdeep Kamble said.

He said work on the project has been on for the past 18 months and the tie-up involves setting up the 'International Business Accelerator/Incubator' in a 13,000 sqft facility at Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai. Logistics support for the programme will be rendered by Singapore's XED Institute of Management, which is Cornell's partner for Asia.

Maharashtra Secretary (Industries) Venugopal Reddy said the first batch of the year-long programme will commence from March 2021, while Kamble hinted that there is a possibility of venture capital funding also being made available to the entrepreneurs. All the expenses for the programme will be borne by the state government and entrepreneurs will be selected from various sections of the society, including women.

Entrepreneurs undergoing the programme will be selected by Cornell and get a certificate on completion..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Social activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up outside the Saibaba temple, police s...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020