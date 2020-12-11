Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar poses in front of 'Durgamati Haveli' at fan event

As her much-awaited horror movie releases on Friday, Bhumi Padnekar was spotted posing in front of 'Durgamati Haveli' at a fan event.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:15 IST
Bhumi Pednekar poses in front of 'Durgamati Haveli' at fan event
Bhumi Padnekar at fan event. Image Credit: ANI

As her much-awaited horror movie releases on Friday, Bhumi Padnekar was spotted posing in front of 'Durgamati Haveli' at a fan event. 'Durgamati' has been released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and 'the hero' of the film, Padnekar, who has lifted the whole film on her shoulders as a lead is being praised for her performance in the film.

The actor looked stunning in the casual look that she carried with a black laced spaghetti top teamed up with black boyfriend jeans. While she opted for a light makeup look with open hair, her gold geometric imitation multi-layered necklace graced her look at a fan event organised by the makers of the film, which was reportedly a hit. Durgamati which is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer south film, Bhaagamathie marks Akshay Kumar's second movie as a producer. He himself stated in an interview that the role of Chanchal, the IAS officer reminded him of Bhumi and hence she was chosen for it.

Helmed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar with Mahie Gill, Cape of Good Films and Arshad Warsi also being a part of it, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar the Abundantia Entertainment has been released on December 11 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepals COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 2...

3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyersinvestors. The a...

Italian city puts pooches first with pet-friendly planning scheme

Famed for its renaissance walls and mediaeval towers, the Italian city of Lucca hopes to boost its modern-day appeal by becoming Europes first pet-friendly smart city. An EU-funded initiative aims to nurture residents well-being by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020