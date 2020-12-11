Left Menu
Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:42 IST
Remo D'Souza (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben Hospital confirmed his condition is stable at the moment.

Remo who last directed the film, 'Street Dancer 3D' is reportedly going to direct his next dance musical drama 'Time To Dance'. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

