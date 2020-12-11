'I'm immensely proud': Bhumi Pednekar after release of Durgamati

As her much-anticipated horror-thriller film 'Durgamati' is released, Bollywood star Bhumi Padnekar talks about how playing the most daunting double role turned out to be the most special character for her career. Pednekar, who played the lead in the conspiracy thriller Durgamati admits that the film was the most physically challenging project for her. From the trailer, it is evident that Bhumi will be seen portraying two characters in the film that is Chanchal Chauhan (IAS officer) and the spirit Durgamati.

"Durgamati has really stretched me as an actor. Physically it was a tough film to pull off because of the genre and also my role in the film. For me, Durgamati was definitely my most physically challenging film ever and I loved every bit of it," says Padnekar. The versatile actor told that a horror genre was always on her bucket list as an artist. "As an actor, I want to sink my teeth into all the genres and horror-thriller was definitely on the top of my list. I wanted to see for myself if I can be good at horror and I think I have pleasantly surprised myself."

The 31-year-old star is eagerly looking forward to getting a response from audiences after the critics appreciated her for the role. "All I can say that I have ticked off this genre from my bucket list of acting and I'm immensely proud of the film and what I have done in it," says the actor after she explored more of her acting skills through the film.

According to the 'Bala' actor horror, as a genre, is incredibly tough and challenging for any actor because one has to build the whole character and still be unsure about the win over the audience. "The horror and spookiness in such films come from the acting and you have to create these elements with how you emote, how you physically communicate the horror to the audience - so it's not easy," Padnekar said. (ANI)