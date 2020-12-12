Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julia Roberts to lead Apple series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

The actor, who previously fronted Amazons Homecoming season one, will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.The Last Thing He Told Me will follow a woman Roberts who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husbands disappearance.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:58 IST
Julia Roberts to lead Apple series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Hollywood star Julia Robert has set Apple series ''The Last Thing He Told Me'' as her next acting project. The actor, who previously fronted Amazon's ''Homecoming'' season one, will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.

''The Last Thing He Told Me'' will follow a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance. The novel is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in May 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave will adapt alongside her husband Josh Singer, known for working on movies such as ''Spotlight'' and ''First Man''. The series hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television.

Roberts will serve as executive producer along with Dave and Singer, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, and Red Om Films' Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...

Political workers should remain firm on ideology: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said political workers should never compromise on ideology. Speaking at a party function organised to mark his 80th birthday here, the veteran politician said that creating a new generation of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020