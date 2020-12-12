Left Menu
Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters give political colour to celebrations

Many supporters and fans gathered outside his home wore T-shirts with brightly embossed images of the actor and his political catch phrases like Ippo Illaina Eppovaum Illai Now or never as they appeared swept by political fervour with the stars recent announcement of launch of his party.Jubilant fans cut a cake to shouts of Thalaiva Vaazhga Long live leader and supporters distributed sweets to people in many places across Tamil Nadu, as several followers involved themselves in activities aimed at public welfare.

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and the message of the actor, rooting for a political change in Tamil Nadu was too evident to miss out in the celebrations led by his fans, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes. Many supporters and fans gathered outside his home wore T-shirts with brightly embossed images of the actor and his political catch phrases like 'Ippo Illaina Eppovaum Illai' (Now or never) as they appeared swept by political fervour with the star's recent announcement of launch of his party.

Jubilant fans cut a cake to shouts of 'Thalaiva Vaazhga' (Long live leader) and supporters distributed sweets to people in many places across Tamil Nadu, as several followers involved themselves in activities aimed at public welfare. On December 3, Rajinikanth announced that the party would be launched in January 2021, ending years of suspense and speculation on his political entry.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May next year. Several fans, including some women,who assembled in front of his home to wish him personally were left disappointed when told that Rajinikanth was not available. His absence was confirmed by his public relations team.

Many supporters offered prayers at places of worship and some brought 'prasad' from temples to the actor's home. A couple of look-alike fans of the actor recreated some of his popular mannerisms as supporters looked in awe.

'Aatchi Matram, Arasiyal Matram Ippo Illaina Eppovum Illai,' (Political/regime change, now or never) and 'Thalaivarum Mudalvarum Neeye' (You are our leader and chief minister) were among slogans found printed on shirts of the actor's supporters, who expressed confidence of a successful political innings for him. Hailing the actor, fans stuck wall posters in several parts of the state, more prominently in the vicinity of his residence here in the upscale Poes Garden area.

'The fearless' and 'The future of Tamil Nadu' was how Rajnikanth's followers described him in publicity materials. Sun Pictures in a tweet, announced resumption of shooting for Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe,' (Elder brother) from December 15.

The under production movie was put on hold early this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. On his twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the actor. 'Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.' Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted, wishing the actor a long and healthy life.

DMK chief M K Stalin spoke to the actor over phone and wished him. In his Facebook page, the Dravidian party leader extended his best wishes. BJP national general secretary and party in charge of Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi and the saffron party's state unit chief L Murugan were among others who wished him.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, ''Many happy returns of the day Thalaiva @rajinikanth ! May god bless you with a long & healthy life.'' '#HappyBirthdayRajinikanth' trended on Twitter. His supporters also used a common 'DP' (Display picture) in social media to symbolise his evolution from a noted actor into a much adored top star, whose political entry was being eagerly awaited by his followers.

Later, the actor tweeted thanking Modi, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, Stalin and all others for greeting him and his fans everywhere, who celebrated his birthday. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950 he was christened 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role.

