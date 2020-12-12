Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kriti Sanon channels motivational thoughts through her poetic skills

Amid the self-isolation period, Kriti Sanon penned a scribble to channel her inspirational thoughts on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:41 IST
Kriti Sanon channels motivational thoughts through her poetic skills
Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the self-isolation period, Kriti Sanon penned a scribble to channel her inspirational thoughts on Saturday. Kriti, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently at home recuperating. To channel her inner poetic skills, she hopped on to social media to shared a glamorous photo of her with a scribble on discovering herself.

The capture features the 30-year-old star effortlessly posing for the camera while sporting a backless top with subtle makeup and open hair. With the post, the actor noted, "I wanna open every knot Of who I ''should' be, So I can elongate the rope, Fly up higher, And discover who I 'could' be. --Kriti #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti," with butterfly emoticons.

Celebrity followers including more than eight lakh fans liked the 'Raabta' star's post. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Hrithik Roshan also appreciated the star in the comments section. Superstar Hrithik wrote, "Wah," (wow) with 100 sign emoticon; whereas, Jacqueline left red heart emoticons for the star.

Kriti recently confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her next Hindi-language drama film Mimi, which also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...

Umar Kremlev wins International Boxing Association Presidency, calls for urgent reforms

Russias Umar Kremlev has called for unity and reforms in the International Boxing Association AIBA right after becoming the new president of the sports body. Kremlev won the election with 57.33 per cent of the vote and became the new presid...

Israel establishes diplomatic tie with Bhutan, newspaper says

Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.A spokeswoman for Israels foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020