Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:06 IST
TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, a police official said. Khanchandani was arrested from his residence here by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), he said.

He will be produce before a court for further remand, the official said. The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers. The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP. In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing. The police have arrested a total of 13 persons in the case so far.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'

Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus, an advance which may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 tre...

Fire in ATM at petrol pump in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in an ATM of a nationalised bank at a petrol pump in Oshiwara area here on Sunday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.The fire broke out around 7.25 am at the Automated Teller Machine ATM...

Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistans capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, a...

Govt plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal

The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said. Central public sector enterprises CPSEs have fund raising plans o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020