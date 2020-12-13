Ashanti tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Ashanti says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is doing well. The 40-year-old singer, best known for songs like ''Foolish'' and ''Happy'', shared her health update on Instagram on Saturday.

''I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm ok and not in any pain,'' Ashanti wrote. Following her diagnosis, webcast series Verzuz has postponed its much-anticipated battle between the Grammy-winning singer and Keyshia Cole. Ashanti, however, said she is game for doing the performance from her house, adding they are trying to ''figure it all out''.

In an official announcement, Verzuz apologised to the audience for the delay in the battle. ''First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience. Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take Covid-19 seriously,'' the statement from the series said.

According to Deadline, Ashanti and Cole were set to take the Verzuz stage for an in-person battle showcasing their musical prowess until the former announced her diagnosis hours before her scheduled appearance. The broadcast is now scheduled to take place on January 9, 2021.