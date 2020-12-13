Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:14 IST
Prateik Babbar on mother Smita Patil's 34th death anniversary: She continues to live within me
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Prateik Babbar on Sunday marked his actor-mother Smita Patil's 34th death anniversary and remembered her as the ''perfect woman and perfect role model''. Regarded as one of the greatest Indian actors of all time, Patil passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications, leaving behind a rich legacy of work, including films like ''Manthan'', ''Bhumika'', ''Chakra'', ''Arth'', ''Bazaar'' and ''Mirch Masala'', in a career spanning just over a decade. Prateik Babbar, son of Patil and her husband, actor-former UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, shared a heartfelt note remembering his mother on Instagram. ''Thirty four years ago today my mother left us. Over the years I've tried to imagine and create the perfect image of her in my mind and heart. We've arrived at a very special place, a very precious place. ''Now she's the perfect mother, the perfect woman, the perfect role model, the apple of every little boys eye. That perfect mother every little boy idolises and wants to grow up to be like. The one that will never leave your side and stay with you forever till the end of time,'' he wrote. The 34-year-old actor, known for films like ''Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'' and ''Chhichhore'', said he believes the multiple National Award winner grows ''younger'' with him every year. ''She's 65 years young now. She will continue to live with me, within me. To infinity and beyond. My beautiful mama queen. My reason, numero uno my superstar legend. Rest in love, in power, in paradise,'' he added.

Raj Babbar also paid homage to Patil on social media. ''You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. ''You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained (sic),'' he wrote.

Patil was one of the leading stars of parallel cinema and appeared in over 80 films across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada languages. She was named the recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1985.

