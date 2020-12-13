Teen girl missing from Alandi in Pune traced to Thane rly stn

A 17-year-old girl who wentmissing from Alandi in Pune district a few days ago was tracedto Badlapur railway station in Thane, police said on Sunday

She was spotted sitting alone at the railway stationlate Saturday by women police personnel who inquired about herwell-being and came to know that she, originally from Karjatin Raigad district, had left her aunt's house in Alandi onDecember 8, said Inspector VD Shardul of Kalyan railwaypolice

''A kidnapping case was registered in Alandi after shewent missing. We got in touch with police there and havereunited the girl with her parents,'' Shardul said.