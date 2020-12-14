Left Menu
Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 cast revealed, more on Song Joong-Ki’s character Eun-seom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:12 IST
Arthdal Chronicles was praised for its interesting storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. Image Credit: YouTube / K Love Updates

When will Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will be released? The success of Season 1 was massive in South Korea and various parts of the world. Thus, the South Korean series lovers are passionately waiting to know when Song Joong-Ki-starring series will be back for second season.

Song Joong-Ki is confirmed to return as Eun-seom and Saya in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, the production team has remained silent about the release of second season. However, fans are happy to learn that the second season was already renewed.

Whenever Arthdal Chronicles is out for Season 2, the South Korean series enthusiasts will see the main actors such as Jang Dong-gun, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin playing the roles of Ta-gon, Eun-seom (and Saya), Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha respectively.

The series was praised for its interesting storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. "I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison." He added, "We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is," Writer Park Sang-yeon opined.

The character of Song Joong-Ki is tossed into the air by his tribemates. Eun-seom, according to Korea Portal, started questioning himself if the passion and longing her feels inside him will save him or lead to his death. He even wondered if the fire in him will lead him to Tanya or if it will divide the tribe.

"It is unexpected... someone claiming to be Inaishingi, Ago tribe's hero, has appeared. The return of the dead is the desire of the living. He saw through it and led Tae Apdok to his death. The entire Ago tribe is in turmoil because of him," the narrator said. "He will be the most powerful enemy of Arthdal. I will wait for further instructions while aiding his quest. Red Claw blesses you, Tagon," it went on.

The making of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 had reportedly suffered due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

