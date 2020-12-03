Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The lead actors, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are highly expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You were highly extolled by global viewers. The global viewers are ardently waiting for the renewal and release of Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Fans may not know that Allure Korea has chosen Crash Landing on You lead actors, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year'. The beauty and women's magazine recalled the best moments from the popular South Korean drama series:

"Speaking of the couple of the year in the 2020 drama, it was obviously Yoon Se-ri and Lee Jung-hyuk of [Crash Landing on Love] achieved the highest ratings on tvN and became a popular couple," Allure Korea said in its official statement.

"Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin, who played Lee Jung-hyuk, and Son Ye-jin, who shouted 'Lee Jung-hyuk' with tearful eyes, proved they were 'Roco materials' once again," Allure Korea further revealed in its statement.

Majority of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's fans (who are demanding to see them together them in Crash Landing on You Season 2) may not know that a petition was already launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has accumulated over 10k signatures so far.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. Huge number of fans have commented that the series really deserves another season.

