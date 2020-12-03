Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:49 IST
Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’
Fans may not know that Allure Korea has chosen Crash Landing on You lead actors, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The lead actors, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are highly expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You were highly extolled by global viewers. The global viewers are ardently waiting for the renewal and release of Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Fans may not know that Allure Korea has chosen Crash Landing on You lead actors, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year'. The beauty and women's magazine recalled the best moments from the popular South Korean drama series:

"Speaking of the couple of the year in the 2020 drama, it was obviously Yoon Se-ri and Lee Jung-hyuk of [Crash Landing on Love] achieved the highest ratings on tvN and became a popular couple," Allure Korea said in its official statement.

"Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin, who played Lee Jung-hyuk, and Son Ye-jin, who shouted 'Lee Jung-hyuk' with tearful eyes, proved they were 'Roco materials' once again," Allure Korea further revealed in its statement.

Majority of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's fans (who are demanding to see them together them in Crash Landing on You Season 2) may not know that a petition was already launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has accumulated over 10k signatures so far.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. Huge number of fans have commented that the series really deserves another season.

Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...

3 get six-year jail for having fake currency notes

A special court of the National Investigation Agency NIA here has sentenced three people to six years simple imprisonment for possessing fake Indian currency notes. The trio was sentenced on December 1, the NIA said.Trial against four other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020