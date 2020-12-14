Pankaj Tripathi joins cast of 'Bachchan Pandey'
Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' has now roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi to its star-studded cast. The action-comedy has the likes of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon on-board already.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and confirmed the news. "BACHCHAN PANDEY... #PankajTripathi joins the cast of #BachchanPandey... Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez and #KritiSanon...," he tweeted.
"Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala." Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.
Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend.
The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay. (ANI)
