Boruto Chapter 53 to be out on Sunday, what can be on focus apart from Naruto’s demise?

Fans are quite happy as they are just six days behind the release of Boruto Chapter 53. The manga lovers were wondering if Naruto's possible demise would get maximum focus. Now the teleporting of Kawaki into the battlefield is set to get a good amount of attention.

What can happen to Boruto in Boruto Chapter 53? The manga enthusiasts started predicting many things after the Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview for Boruto Chapter 53 (over Twitter).

Abdul Zoldyck has hinted that Boruto would open his eyes towards the end of Boruto Chapter 53. He lost his consciousness due to extreme pain. "If "Karma" is engraved/marked on your body again it will be the end...!!As the moment of the last move approaches, something happens to Boruto!?" Zoldyck tweeted.

According to EconoTimes, Isshiki is quite close to put karma seal back on Kawaki in Boruto Chapter 53, prolonging his life to plant the Divine Tree. Using Naruto's chakra, which also powers Kawaki's prosthetic hand, Isshiki managed to force him into the foreign dimension where their fight has been taking place.

The upcoming Boruto Chapter 53 is likely to bring Momoshiki in the fight between Isshiki and Naruto. But it is tough to predict whose side will benefit from his appearance.

Isshiki is expected to succeed in making Kawaki his vessel in Boruto Chapter 53. The reason is Kawaki was observed with the kama seal in the flash-forward scene from the first-ever chapter of the series. In Chapter 52, Isshiki revealed that his life span was reduced to 10 minutes after Naruto activated his new Baryon Mode.

Boruto Chapter 53 is slated to be released on Sunday, December 20. The raw scans will be leaked two to three days before its original release.

Boruto Chapter 53 is slated to be released on Sunday, December 20.