Spain's Socialist party in lead in Catalan elections - public TV exit poll

Socialist candidate Salvador Illa was seen winning Sunday's election in the Spanish region of Catalonia over the hardline separatist party Junts, according to an exit poll published by Catalan public television after polling stations closed.

The Socialists were seen with 37 to 40 seats in the 135-seat regional chamber, below the 68-seat threshold for a majority on its own meaning they would need an alliance with other parties to be able to form a government. Junts was seen with between 33 and 36 seats and the incumbent ERC with 24 - 27 seats.

