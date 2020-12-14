Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technology "biggest gift" to Santas in their virtual grottos

It's such a new way of doing things." The gathering, hosted in Tallinn, Estonia, with some Santa Clauses joining online and others in person, was highlighting the virtual experience after the coronavirus has forced shops, fairs and markets the world over to change their festive plans. "One of the biggest things I found in this virtual Santa is we can reach now, to the young people with the special needs that can't come into the malls," Santa Ian added.

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:50 IST
Technology "biggest gift" to Santas in their virtual grottos

Santa Clauses from around the world shared the joy of seeing into the lives of the children who this year have had to excitedly whisper their Christmas wish lists to them online. "Being a virtual Santa is very new to me and yet it's so wonderful to reach out to people, not just people that come to visit me, I can go and visit them," said Santa Ian from Australia told a congress of 8,500 Father Christmases.

"I have young people take me into their playrooms and showing me their toys. It's such a new way of doing things." The gathering, hosted in Tallinn, Estonia, with some Santa Clauses joining online and others in person, was highlighting the virtual experience after the coronavirus has forced shops, fairs and markets the world over to change their festive plans.

"One of the biggest things I found in this virtual Santa is we can reach now, to the young people with the special needs that can't come into the malls," Santa Ian added. "They can talk away. It's opening a whole new world for them." Santa Bruce from Canada agreed. "The technology of the internet and the virtual realm, has been our biggest gift so far this year," he said.

"But also, what I'm seeing is that what was old has become new again. The amount of Christmas cards going out, people picking up the phone speaking with each other and really, these virtual visits, is the next step in telecommunication." (Reporting By Janis Laizans; Writing by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian forces fought PLA with utmost bravery; forced them to go back: Rajnath on Ladakh standoff, "capable to take any challenge"

As the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh persisted, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday Indias armed forces had stood up to the unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual ControlLAC and fought the PLA with utmost ...

IPO fundraising more than doubles to Rs 45,000 cr in 2020: KIB

Strong markets led to a 2.25 times jump in the initial public offerings in 2020 to Rs 45,000 crore, and a strong pipeline of issuances may help the figure to exceed Rs 50,000 crore next year, a leading merchant bank said on Monday. The comp...

BJP releases 'TMC Fail card', claims Mamata govt a story of all-round failure

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of ...

London to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - report

London will be placed in the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the Daily Mirror reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020