Riteish Deshmukh wishes 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati as he turns 36

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday.

He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish. "Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted.

Several celebrities including actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, and others wished the actor on his 36th birthday. (ANI)