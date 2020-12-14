Riteish Deshmukh wishes 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati as he turns 36
Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:09 IST
Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday.
He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish. "Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted.
Several celebrities including actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, and others wished the actor on his 36th birthday. (ANI)
