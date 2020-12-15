Najim Arshad, siblings come together to recreate father's 50- year-old composition

Popular playback singer Najim Arshad and his two brothers have worked on a 50-year-old composition of their septuagenarian father to churn out a melodious number to honour him on his 75th birthday. Arshad features on the music video singing 'Himabindu' in his inimitable style.

It has been shot mainly in the exotic locales of Idukki district and Ezhattumugham in Ernakulam district and has Arshad warbling with the camera capturing the greenery around. ''My father Shahul Hameed had a music troupe, known then as the Trivandrum troupe.

He has not studied classical music but knows to sing and composed many songs. This particular song was one of those. We siblings--my elder brothers and I--decided to recreate the song and make him happy as he turned 75 recently,'' Arshad told PTI.

So the eldest Dr Ajim Shad, a medical doctor by profession, wrote afresh the lyrics, while the second, Sajim Noushad, a sound engineer, took care of the 'mixing' and Arshad the singing. ''You can call it a family song-a song composed and sung by my father recreated decades later--that is the speciality of the number,'' Arshad said.

Arshad said his doctor-brother, who works in a government hospital, is a pianist and has a penchant for composing his own songs. ''After work, he finds time for his hobby--late evenings are devoted to music-- and in fact he took the initiative to rework the lyrics of father's composition,'' he said.

His second brother is also a music director. The music video has been released on Arshad's channel on YouTube.