Left Menu
Development News Edition

Najim Arshad, siblings come together to recreate father's 50- year-old composition

We siblings--my elder brothers and I--decided to recreate the song and make him happy as he turned 75 recently, Arshad told PTI.So the eldest Dr Ajim Shad, a medical doctor by profession, wrote afresh the lyrics, while the second, Sajim Noushad, a sound engineer, took care of the mixing and Arshad the singing.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:37 IST
Najim Arshad, siblings come together to recreate father's 50- year-old composition

Popular playback singer Najim Arshad and his two brothers have worked on a 50-year-old composition of their septuagenarian father to churn out a melodious number to honour him on his 75th birthday. Arshad features on the music video singing 'Himabindu' in his inimitable style.

It has been shot mainly in the exotic locales of Idukki district and Ezhattumugham in Ernakulam district and has Arshad warbling with the camera capturing the greenery around. ''My father Shahul Hameed had a music troupe, known then as the Trivandrum troupe.

He has not studied classical music but knows to sing and composed many songs. This particular song was one of those. We siblings--my elder brothers and I--decided to recreate the song and make him happy as he turned 75 recently,'' Arshad told PTI.

So the eldest Dr Ajim Shad, a medical doctor by profession, wrote afresh the lyrics, while the second, Sajim Noushad, a sound engineer, took care of the 'mixing' and Arshad the singing. ''You can call it a family song-a song composed and sung by my father recreated decades later--that is the speciality of the number,'' Arshad said.

Arshad said his doctor-brother, who works in a government hospital, is a pianist and has a penchant for composing his own songs. ''After work, he finds time for his hobby--late evenings are devoted to music-- and in fact he took the initiative to rework the lyrics of father's composition,'' he said.

His second brother is also a music director. The music video has been released on Arshad's channel on YouTube.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Remain committed as an open, neutral platform: Facebook

Social media giant Facebook, which has over 400 million people using its family of apps in India, on Tuesday said it continues to remain committed to being an open, neutral, and non-partisan platform. Facebook, which sees around 2.5 billion...

Less than 45 pc of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: Govt survey

Less than 45 percent of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal, the latest National Family Health Survey NFHS has revealed. The survey covered 17 states and five union territories. The five sta...

Cricket-Rescheduled Women's World Cup in NZ to start on March 4

The rescheduled Womens 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will start on March 4, 2022 with the final to be held on April 3, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday. The tournament was originally scheduled for February-March next yea...

U.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power

Amazon, Apple , Facebook and Alphabet unit Google may have to change their business practices in Europe or face hefty fines between 6-10 under new draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday.The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020