'One more rep': Taapsee Pannu flaunts her muscular physique on social media

Giving fans a glimpse of her gym session, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday dropped an aesthetic picture showcasing her chiselled physique on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:39 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It seems like Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to keep up her body toned for the upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket'.

The 33-year-old star shared a picture, working out in the gym, on her Instagram along with a caption that reads, "Bad hair day in a gym looks like ..... #oneMoreRep #RashmiRocket #AlmostThere". With one lakh likes on the post, the actor also got appreciations from Bollywood actors Dia Mirza and Tisca Chopra in the comments section. Where, Dia wrote, "No one is looking at the hair," using fire and flexed shoulder emoticons; Tisca took a fancy to Taapsee's muscles and wrote, "Girl those muscles," with a heart exclamation emoticon.

The fitness maniac is currently working her fingers to the bone for her upcoming sports flick 'Rashmi Rocket' which she actively posts on her social media for her fans. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama that chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. (ANI)

