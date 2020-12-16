Left Menu
Development News Edition

What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:15 IST
What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6
News surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6continued creating headlines for the last over three years. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

One of the most action and crime series, Prison Break Season 5 dropped finale onMay 30, 2017. The last season was highly appreciated by viewers across the world. We all know, the story was not ended then and left many doors opened for Prison Break Season 6.

News surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6continued creating headlines for the last over three years. In January 2018, FOX confirmed that the sixth season was on the way of development and in the early stage of shooting. Dominic Purcell (who played as Lincoln Burrows) took to Instagram and assured fans that the show would surely broadcast.

The Prison Break lovers are already aware of what happened in the last couple of weeks back. Fans are highly disappointed wondering that Prison Break may not return for Season 6. Earlier the production for Season 6 was badly affected due in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The actor Wentworth Miller (played as Michael Scofield) declared via Instagram that he is not going to act in Prison Break Season 6 even if it comes back.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller announced over Instagram.

Just after the Wentworth Miller's post, DominicPurcellexpressed loyalty to his co-star over social media saying 'he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6.'

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

What can happen to the plot if Prison Break returns for Season 6? Michael Scofield's fate is expected to take new positive heights. Due to his long duration in prison, the series lovers now have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time.

Many reports claimed that Prison Break Season 6 would be quite different from its previous seasons. Several series lovers believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

On the other hand, the matter of rewinding to the very first frames in Prison Break Season 6 was earlier teased by the series' creator, Paul Scheuring over Twitter. Thus, it is believed that the viewers will be taken back to the beginning and get some unexpected twists in the imminent season. If that really takes place in Season 6, then there must be a compulsion to work on Prison Break Season 7.

Prison Break Season 6 is yet to get the official nod. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can't be dropped, creators disclose interesting things to BBC's Q&A

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup p...

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of arme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020