What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6

One of the most action and crime series, Prison Break Season 5 dropped finale onMay 30, 2017. The last season was highly appreciated by viewers across the world. We all know, the story was not ended then and left many doors opened for Prison Break Season 6.

News surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6continued creating headlines for the last over three years. In January 2018, FOX confirmed that the sixth season was on the way of development and in the early stage of shooting. Dominic Purcell (who played as Lincoln Burrows) took to Instagram and assured fans that the show would surely broadcast.

The Prison Break lovers are already aware of what happened in the last couple of weeks back. Fans are highly disappointed wondering that Prison Break may not return for Season 6. Earlier the production for Season 6 was badly affected due in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The actor Wentworth Miller (played as Michael Scofield) declared via Instagram that he is not going to act in Prison Break Season 6 even if it comes back.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller announced over Instagram.

Just after the Wentworth Miller's post, DominicPurcellexpressed loyalty to his co-star over social media saying 'he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6.'

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

What can happen to the plot if Prison Break returns for Season 6? Michael Scofield's fate is expected to take new positive heights. Due to his long duration in prison, the series lovers now have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time.

Many reports claimed that Prison Break Season 6 would be quite different from its previous seasons. Several series lovers believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

On the other hand, the matter of rewinding to the very first frames in Prison Break Season 6 was earlier teased by the series' creator, Paul Scheuring over Twitter. Thus, it is believed that the viewers will be taken back to the beginning and get some unexpected twists in the imminent season. If that really takes place in Season 6, then there must be a compulsion to work on Prison Break Season 7.

Prison Break Season 6 is yet to get the official nod. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

