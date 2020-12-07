Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, creators disclose interesting things to BBC’s Q&A

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5.

Many fans consider that Sherlock Season 5 won't be renewed. Let us remind you that the way the previous season ended with cliffhangers, the creators have all the possibilities for at least one more season.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Season 5 of Sherlock has several possibilities to return to the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors encircling his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman said, "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Fans who are ardently waiting for Sherlock Season 5 must know what the creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat said in a Q&A while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series' debut on the BBC.

"Mark's always wanted to do the Red-Headed League," Gatiss said. One story that caught their eye is the Red-Headed League, Andrew Scott's character, Jim Moriarty and the plot to rob a bank. The imminent season is likely to introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott.

"Also it's very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow," Gatiss said. "There's lots and lots (of stories) aren't there still? Lots of amazing stories – bits of stories that are very appealing," Gatiss stated. "There's lots and lots (of stories) aren't there still? Lots of amazing stories – bits of stories that are very appealing," Gatiss added.

Then Steven Moffat said, "We probably remain quiet on the ones that we're really quite interested in."

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is severely combating against coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment industry already incurred unfathomable financial losses in the last couple of months due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

