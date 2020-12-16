Woman set afire by neighbours in UP dies during treatment

A 21-year-old woman, who was set afire allegedly by her neighbours over a property dispute about two months ago, died during treatment, police said on Wednesday. Five people had barged into the house of Nirmala on the night of October 23 and set her afire by sprinkling kerosene on her. They later fled after locking the room.

The victim died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the accused would visit the victim in the hospital and threaten her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

Nirmala confided in her father about the incident when he arrived here on November 27 from Mumbai. An FIR was registered in the matter on November 29 against Vikas, Akhilesh, Ram Prasad, Siyaram and Binda Devi, they said.

Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.