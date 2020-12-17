Naomi Scott joins Netflix series 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:44 IST
Actor Naomi Scott, known for ''Charlie's Angels'' and ''Aladdin'', has boarded ''Anatomy of a Scandal'', a six-part Netflix series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from ''Big Little Lies'' creator David E Kelley and former ''House of Cards'' showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the London-set show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite, and explores the themes of sexual consent and privilege. Scott will portray Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who's facing a powerful adversary.

Previously announced cast includes Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. SJ Clarkson, whose credits include ''Succession'' and ''Jessica Jones'', will helm the series.

Kelley and Gibson are attached as writers, showrunners and executive producers of ''Anatomy of a Scandal'', backed by Liza Chasin's 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories..

