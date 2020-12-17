Emily Beecham to star in Netflix horror series '1899'
Updated: 17-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:52 IST
Actor Emily Beecham has been roped in to feature in Netflix's anticipated European series ''1899''. The show hails from German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the streamer's hit supernatural series ''Dark'', reported Deadline.
The new drama will revolve around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey descends into a horrifying nightmare. The eight-episode show will be multilingual but primarily in English.
Beecham, who won Cannes Best Actress 2019 award for ''Little Joe'', is the first name aboard for the lavishly-mounted period horror series. ''1899'' is expected to go on floors from spring next year.
Netflix, the producers and Beecham's representatives declined to comment..
