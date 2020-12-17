Kate Beckinsale steps in for Isla Fisher for Paramount Plus series 'Guilty Party'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:20 IST
Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale has replaced actor Isla Fisher in Paramount Plus' upcoming dark comedy ''Guilty Party''. Fisher was set to feature in the lead role in the series but had to leave the project due to ''COVID-19 circumstances'', reported Variety.

The half-hour series, created by Rebecca Addelman, will follow Fisher's Beth Baker, a discredited journalist who takes on the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she says she did not commit, in an attempt to save her career. While looking for the truth, Beth finds herself contending with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the stagnancy of marriage and her own past.

Trent O’Donnell will direct the show and also serve as an executive producer alongside Addelman, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah and Becca Kinskey. CBS Studios will produce ''Guilty Party'' in association with Funny or Die and Mosaic.

Beckinsale is known for her big-screen roles in movies such as ''Underworld'' franchise, ''Pearl Harbor'' and ''Serendipity'', among other movies. The actor most recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series ''The Widow''.

