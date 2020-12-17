Is Violet Evergarden season 2 renewed? What latest we know

One of the most fascinating anime series Violet Evergarden season 1 dropped its finale over two years back. The last season was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the world. As we all know the story is not ended, the fans are enthusiastically waiting over 2.5 years for the next season which is yet to be renewed.

Violet Evergarden is a Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The Kyoto Animation published novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito. Unfortunately, the production seems to take more time for Japan's tough combat battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But the production will surely be back for Season 2.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not announced yet, but according to some sources, Kyoto Animation is working on the project. The enthusiasts have started assuming that they are working on the second season.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica, , Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi etc. The series lovers are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in the second season through flashbacks as he was executed.

Violet Evergarden won multiple awards and accolades. The good news is that the anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie debuted this year. The movie premiered on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is currently not having an official premiere date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 development, release period, what latest we know