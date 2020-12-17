Left Menu
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 development, release period, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-12-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 01:09 IST
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 development, release period, what latest we know
What's on Netflix recently suggested the anime aficionados that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The anime lovers are waiting for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 or at least a good news on it. The remarkable success of Season 4 is one major reason why the fifth season will surely be worked upon.

Many anime aficionados are not aware that The Seven Deadly Sins has already been renewed for Season 5. According to some sources, the imminent season will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgment of Anger.

Here is the synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 – Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, Dianne, Van, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor are standing against the flames, a mighty enemy, and a visual depicting the members of the Seven Deadly Sins confronting their destiny.

What's on Netflix recently suggested the anime aficionados that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. The official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release period has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January next year.

We can guess the new plot despite the fact the episodes for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 are still several months away from its release. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

Initially, Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was scheduled to be released in October this year, but due to the pandemic situation, it is likely to be out in 2021. On August 1, 2020, it was announced that the series will broadcast in Japan from January 2021 and will likely come to Netflix in April 2021.

The making of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was obviously affected by the coronavirus. The production had severe impact like any other entertainment projects. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Director talks on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, what we know on plot

