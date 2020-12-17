Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Sood becomes hottest vegetarian celebrity 2020 by PETA India

Actors Sonu Sood has been named as the hottest vegetarian celebrities of 2020 by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:33 IST
Sonu Sood becomes hottest vegetarian celebrity 2020 by PETA India
Actor Sonu Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Sonu Sood has been named as the hottest vegetarian celebrities of 2020 by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India. The announcement was made by PETA India on their Twitter page.

While Sood has been named as the hottest vegetarian celebrity in the male category, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been given the same title in the female category. "Applause! Here are PETA India's hottest vegetarians of 2020: @SonuSood@ShraddhaKapoor," tweeted PETA India along with pictures of the two celebrities.

To celebrate the moment, Sood took to Twitter and shared the trophy that was given to him by the non-profit organisation that works against animal cruelty. "Thank you @PetaIndia," Sood tweeted along with the picture. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rallied to above 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program...

Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday. Gill, driving for JK Tyre, took a total of 5655.200 minutes to comp...

Jammu & Kashmir man arrested in Goa for drug possession

A 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir working in Goa has been arrested on charges of drug possession, police said on Thursday. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a raid was conducted on Wednesday night on getting informatio...

French court finds 14 guilty of aiding Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack

A French court on Wednesday found 14 defendants guilty of aiding the terrorist attacks, which killed 17 people in 2015, including 10 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which had published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020