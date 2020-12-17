Gadkari to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur via video conferencing

The Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat', a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen, has become an effective mission of the Modi government to provide ''backup to brilliance'' and ''encouragement to expertise'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Union Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd edition of 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday.

Gadkari will inaugurate the event through video conferencing. Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena and Uttar Pradesh Minister for Khadi and Village Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh will be present as the chief guests at the event, an official statement said.

On the eve of the inauguration, Naqvi said in Rampur that “Hunar Haat” has become an effective mission of the Modi government to provide “backup to brilliance” and “encouragement to expertise”. He said that besides fulfilling the commitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, “Hunar Haat” has also proved to be an effective platform to provide large scale employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country.

Indigenous products of master artisans will be a major attraction at the ''Hunar Haat'' in Rampur being organised from December 18 to 27, Naqvi said. The people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this ''Hunar Haat'', he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of ''Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi'', will be presented every day by renowned artists, Naqvi said. This ''Hunar Haat'' is an occasion to experience the feeling of communal harmony and the country's ''unity in diversity'', the minister said.

On 18 and 19 December, Ramleela will be performed on the theme of “Shri Ram Rajya” by Sushil Ji Maharaj at the “Hunar Haat” in Rampur. Besides, renowned artistes from music and other art field will enthral the audience with their different cultural programmes to be organised every day at the haat. Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” at Rampur is also available on http://hunarhaat.org. People of the country and abroad will be able to buy “Hunar Haat” products online also, he said. Naqvi said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, among other places, have brought to the haat their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay, etc.