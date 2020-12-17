Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur via video conferencing

The people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this Hunar Haat, he was quoted as saying in the statement.Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi, will be presented every day by renowned artists, Naqvi said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:15 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur via video conferencing

The Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat', a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen, has become an effective mission of the Modi government to provide ''backup to brilliance'' and ''encouragement to expertise'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Union Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd edition of 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday.

Gadkari will inaugurate the event through video conferencing. Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena and Uttar Pradesh Minister for Khadi and Village Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh will be present as the chief guests at the event, an official statement said.

On the eve of the inauguration, Naqvi said in Rampur that “Hunar Haat” has become an effective mission of the Modi government to provide “backup to brilliance” and “encouragement to expertise”. He said that besides fulfilling the commitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, “Hunar Haat” has also proved to be an effective platform to provide large scale employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country.

Indigenous products of master artisans will be a major attraction at the ''Hunar Haat'' in Rampur being organised from December 18 to 27, Naqvi said. The people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this ''Hunar Haat'', he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of ''Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi'', will be presented every day by renowned artists, Naqvi said. This ''Hunar Haat'' is an occasion to experience the feeling of communal harmony and the country's ''unity in diversity'', the minister said.

On 18 and 19 December, Ramleela will be performed on the theme of “Shri Ram Rajya” by Sushil Ji Maharaj at the “Hunar Haat” in Rampur. Besides, renowned artistes from music and other art field will enthral the audience with their different cultural programmes to be organised every day at the haat. Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” at Rampur is also available on http://hunarhaat.org. People of the country and abroad will be able to buy “Hunar Haat” products online also, he said. Naqvi said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, among other places, have brought to the haat their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay, etc.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

A plane carrying 88 asylum-seekers, including 19 sick children, arrived in Germany on Thursday as part of the countrys pledge to take in migrants from camps in Greece, the Interior Ministry said. The charter flight was the last as part of f...

Spain's lower house approves euthanasia bill

Spain took a major step toward legalising euthanasia on Thursday as the lower house of parliament approved a bill allowing the seriously ill to choose to end their life, despite staunch opposition from the political right and religious grou...

Govt willing to sit with farmers to sort out issues: Puri

The government is willing to sit with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws and sort out the issues, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been pr...

Putin's Navalny comments a "smokescreen" - German minister

Germanys Foreign Minister accused Russia of putting up smokescreens in connection with questions about the alleged poisoning of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny, adding that Moscow had done nothing to help clear up the affair. He added that sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020