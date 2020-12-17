Woman ends life after app-based lender sends messages to her contacts

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Dec 17 PTI A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inSiddipet district upset after an app-based lender from whom she had taken loan sent messages to contacts list in her phone alleging she defaulted on the loan repayment, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:28 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI): A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inSiddipet district upset after an app-based lender from whom she had taken loan sent messages to contacts list in her phone alleging she defaulted on the loan repayment, police said on Thursday. The woman, who reportedlyborrowed around Rs 3 lakh over a period of time from the online loan app firm, took poison and died at a hospital on Wednesday, they said.

According to the woman's parents and relatives, she took the loan as the family was facing some financial problems, but the firm sent messages to her phone contacts that included friends, stating she was not repaying the loan. ''By sending such messages, the firm described her as ''defaulter'' and defamed her due to which she got ''hurt'' and committed suicide,'' a relative told a TV channel.

A case was registered, police added.

