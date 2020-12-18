Left Menu
Indiana Jones 5 gets latest updates on social media, what more we know

Updated: 18-12-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:40 IST
Harrison Ford is returning to reprise his role as adventurer Indiana Jones in the American media franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

After waiting over a decade, Indiana Jones is returning with its new installment Indiana Jones 5 on the big screen in July 2022. Due to outbreak of global Covid-19 pandemic the filming is getting delayed. As the making of fifth installment is time taking, several scriptwriters are discontinuing their work.

Furthermore, Harrison Ford is returning to reprise his role as adventurer Indiana Jones in the American media franchise. The franchise lovers are quite happy as Disney announced the confirmation for Indiana Jones 5 through virtual presentation.

Many Indiana Jones lovers may not know that Disney has recently posted over Twitter citing something related to Indiana Jones 5. Here's the recent post:

In an interview with Daily Telegraph at 2013, Harrison Ford said "We've seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it's perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him."

He was quite confident to reprise the role in Indiana Jones 5 and told "To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do."

On the other hand, Frank Marshall the film producer also wants him to reprise his role in Indiana Jones 5. He confirmed that he is working on script with his team. "We are working on the script," he said. "There will only be one Indiana Jones, and that's Harrison Ford."

In Indiana Jones 5, Spielberg stepped down from the director's chair due to the difficulty behind the scene. Although it's hard to imagine Indiana Jones series without Steven Spielberg but we are going to see James Mangold as a director in the fifth installment. The screenwriter David Koepp also left the production along with Steven.

Indiana Jones 5 is likely to have the cast like Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth and Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood is likely to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

