Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez to front Netflix's 'The Cipher'

Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.Lopez will next feature in Universal Pictures Marry Me as well as fimmaker Reed Moranos The Godmother.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST
Jennifer Lopez to front Netflix's 'The Cipher'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is set to topline the feature ''The Cipher'' for Netflix. The film is based on author Isabella Maldonado novel of the same name and the streamer optioned the book for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, reported Variety.

The ''Hustlers'' star will essay the role of FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is pulled into a serial killer’s case after he leaves complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders. Executive producers for the project are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado. Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

Lopez will next feature in Universal Pictures ''Marry Me'' as well as fimmaker Reed Morano's ''The Godmother''. She will also star in Lionsgate's ''Shotgun Wedding'', about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that just a few hours remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal. Speaking to the ...

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the ...

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020