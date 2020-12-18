Jennifer Lopez to front Netflix's 'The Cipher'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is set to topline the feature ''The Cipher'' for Netflix. The film is based on author Isabella Maldonado novel of the same name and the streamer optioned the book for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, reported Variety.

The ''Hustlers'' star will essay the role of FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is pulled into a serial killer’s case after he leaves complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders. Executive producers for the project are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado. Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

Lopez will next feature in Universal Pictures ''Marry Me'' as well as fimmaker Reed Morano's ''The Godmother''. She will also star in Lionsgate's ''Shotgun Wedding'', about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer.