Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is always a highly anticipated anime series fans have been ardently waiting for the last couple of months. Many fans believe Haikyuu!! Season 5 may take more time as compared to Season 4.

The anime enthusiasts are quite glad with the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 25. It marks the finale of the fourth season of the anime series.

The match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is likely to trickle into the new season when the series returns with Haikyuu!! Season 5 episode 1, as reported by IBT.

The cast of the anime includes Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, and Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is likely to show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. The main plot revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

According to some sources, Haikyuu!! will be renewed for Season 5 soon. The production for fifth season will commence within a few months.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is expected to be out in summer next year. The production for Season 5 is likely to be a cakewalk due to the ongoing effect of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

