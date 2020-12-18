One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Fans are quite excited as they are just two days behind the release of One Piece Chapter 999. The full summary of this imminent chapter is finally leaked on the web world. However, manga enthusiasts are still looking forward to raw and manga scans. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

As the release date of One Piece Chapter 999 is already stipulated, fans are expecting One Piece Chapter 1000 to be out in December. The upcoming chapter has got the title 'The waiting liquor I made for you'.

The manga lovers are likely to show in One Piece Chapter 999 what Big Mom did for the Beast Pirates' captain Kaido that made him indebted to her forever. These two are very formidable characters in One Piece.

The fandom now has the idea of what One Piece Chapter 999 would be about, thanks to Redon, gyrozepp95 and Korean insiders. The imminent chapter is likely to shed light on Big Mom and Kaido's past. Fans will be surprised seeing there is something more to their relationship apart from being former members of the mighty Rock Pirates.

The upcoming One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers reveal that it will focus on the Emperors of the Sea talking at the roof of the Skull Dome while waiting for Luffy, as reported by IBT. While Kaido could be asked by Big Mom to leave Nico Robin alive, fans will see him (Kaido) asking if Charlotte Pudding is not capable of reading the ancient texts.

According to One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers, Portgas Ace came to the Land of Wano, particularly in Onigashima to rescue the children from the mainland that was abducted by Kaido's minions. The spoilers also reveal that when Ace went to Onigashima, the captain of the Beasts Pirates was on an expedition. Fans are wondering that Ace met Yamato instead of Kaido.

According to IBT, One Piece Chapter 999 is expected to be a tribute or flashback about Ace. Marco is said to be thinking about Ace for a brief period. Alternatively, the imminent chapter will show Marco the Phoenix flying toward the roof of the Skull Dome with Roronoa Zoro. It seems they could not reach their destination yet. The spoilers suggest that a more powerful version of King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague would be there to prevent them.

The battle between Monkey D Luffy's alliance with Kaido in Onigashima will get more exciting in One Piece Chapter 999. Members of the Straw Hat Pirates will face members of Tobi Roppo or Flying Six Kaido in Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 999 is slated to be released on Sunday, December 20. You can read One Piece Chapter 999 on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

