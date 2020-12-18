Anupam Kher presents his book 'Your Best Day Is Today!' to Ruskin Bond

Left Menu
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said he has presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to celebrated Indian author Ruskin Bond, in Mussorie.

Updated: 18-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:53 IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said he has presented a copy of his latest book ''Your Best Day Is Today!'' to celebrated Indian author Ruskin Bond, in Mussorie. The actor last month unveiled the cover of his book, in which he recounts his experiences during the lockdown, several ups and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Kher in a 29-second-long video said he feels honoured to be presenting his book to Bond, who in return shared his autobiography ''Lone Fox Dancing: My Autobiography'' with the actor

The author in the video said it was wonderful to see Kher after a gap of two-three years and wished to meet him regularly. ''It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude,'' Kher captioned the video. The 65-year-old actor's previous two books are his biography ''Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly'', published last year, and ''The Best Thing About You is You!'', which released in 2011. On the work front, KHer will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri-directed film ''The Kashmir Files'' and the new season of American TV series ''New Amsterdam''.

